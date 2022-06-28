ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Behind Chapman’s, Ginger Rabbit Ready for Third Concept

By Susan Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething new is coming from the couple behind Chapman’s Eat Market and Ginger Rabbit. Bronwyn Haines and Chef BJ Lieberman will open Hiraeth this fall at 36 E. Lincoln St. in the Short North. Hiraeth is a Welsh word that Lieberman says doesn’t really have a direct translation...

IN THIS ARTICLE
