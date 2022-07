FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth will try using a network of cameras and license plate scanners this year to issue citations to people seen setting off fireworks within city limits.The strategy adds to a public messaging campaign that will double its volume starting Friday, as the city faces some of the driest conditions it's had on July 4 in about a decade.Fire chief Jim Davis asked about using the cameras, which are monitored from the city's real time crime center, after some city council members pushed public safety agencies to write more citations to cut down on fireworks use.Law enforcement...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO