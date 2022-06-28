ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and predictions

By Brian Rudd
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds (25-47) face the Chicago Cubs (28-45) in a 3-game series starting Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 2-2

The Reds ended a 7-game skid last weekend when they took 2 of 3 from the Giants in San Francisco.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-4 road trip. They won 2 of 3 last weekend against the rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds at Cubs projected starters

RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Keegan Thompson

Castillo (2-4, 3.71 ERA) makes his 10th start. He has a 1.14 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.6 K/9 in 51 IP.

  • Won May 25 start vs Cubs with 5 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB and 6 K.
  • In 7 career starts at Wrigley Field he has a 4.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 35 K and 18 BB in 37 IP.

Thompson (7-2, 3.10 ERA) makes his 17th appearance (9th start). He has a 1.15 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 in 61 IP.

  • His skills have been a lot better as a reliever than as a starter, but he is coming off 2 of his best starts. In those outings he surrendered just 1 ER in 12 IP with a 16/3 K/BB, but in his previous 2 the total was 10 ER in 3 2/3 IP.
  • Has fared much better at home than on the road this season. At Wrigley, he has a 9.5 K/9 and 1 HR allowed while he’s sporting a 5.40 ERA and 6.1 K/9 in away games.

Reds at Cubs odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:44 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Reds -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Cubs -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds -1.5 (+155) | Cubs +1.5 (-190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Reds at Cubs picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 6, Cubs 4

Thompson has put up a 4.34 ERA in his 8 starts along with a 7.7 K/9 and 1.5 HR/9. The Reds have scored the 3rd fewest runs per game away from home this season, but have been much better lately with 5.3 per game in their last 7 road contests.

The Cubs have the 2nd worst home record in all of baseball at 13-25 and Cincinnati has the pitching edge in this one. Back the REDS -103.

Chicago’s last 9 home losses have been by multiple runs and the Cincinnati bats should get to Thompson with the wind expected to be blowing out at about 10 mph. The odds are good enough here for a small play on REDS -1.5 (+155).

Thompson has been up and down as a starter and Castillo, who has allowed 3 ER or more in 3 of his last 4 starts, can’t be expected to completely shut the Cubs down. The offenses should get just enough help from the weather to push this total OVER 8.5 (-130).

