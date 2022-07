HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In honor of its 50th anniversary, a motorcycle dealership in the Circle City is being honored by Houston County leaders. In July of 1972, the Holland family, who owns Harley-Davidson of Dothan, officially opened the dealership. According to Mark Culver, the Houston County Chairman, during the five decades of serving the Wiregrass, the Hollands have gone above and beyond for the community.

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO