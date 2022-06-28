ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Wausau Legion baseball rolls past Wisconsin Rapids

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team scored four times in both the fifth and sixth innings and defeated Wisconsin Rapids 10-6 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League game Monday night.

Wausau improves to 10-6 overall and remains undefeated at 6-0 in the WVLL. Wisconsin Rapids falls to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in league play.

Wausau scored twice in the third inning before Wisconsin Rapids retaliated with three runs in the fourth to take a one-run lead.

Wausau responded with a four-run fifth and scored four more times in the sixth to open up a 10-3 lead and held on as the Rangers scored three runs late.

Cole Osness had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in four runs to pace the Wausau offense.

Wes Schneider added three hits and scored three times, and Noah Stroming had two hits and picked up the pitching win for the Bulldogs, striking out eight in five innings.

Carson Gunderson had two hits and three RBI for Wisconsin Rapids.

Both teams will play WVLL games on Tuesday as Wisconsin Rapids hosts Antigo and Wausau travels to Plover. Both games will be broadcast live at zaleskisports.com.

Bulldogs 10, Rangers 6

Wausau 002 044 0 – 10 13 2

Wisconsin Rapids 000 301 2 – 6 6 2

WP:

Noah Stroming. LP: Braden Lewis.

SO: Stroming (5 inn.) 8, Cole Osness (2 inn.) 2; Lewis (5 inn.) 4, Ethan Freeman (1 inn.) 2, Jedd Grassl (1 inn.) 0. BB: Stroming 6, C. Osness 0; Lewis 3, Freeman 0, Grassl 0.

Top hitters: WAU, Wes Schneider 3×5, 3B, 3 runs; C. Osness 3×5, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Jesse Osness 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Dylan Ackmermann 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Stroming 2×4, RBI. WR, Carson Gunderson 2×4, 3B, 3 RBI; Marcos Simonsen 2 runs; Jacob Dekarske 2B, RBI; Austin Junemann 3B.

Records: Wausau 10-6, 6-0 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Wisconsin Rapids 8-3, 4-2 WVLL.

Comments / 0

