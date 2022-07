New cases of COVID-19 held relatively steady across Southwest Virginia with more than 1,000 diagnosed during the past two weeks and nearly 2,100 for the month of June. Following weeks of increases across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, new cases of the novel coronavirus declined less than 5% during the past two weeks, according to statistics provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

