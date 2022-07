Last time, we talked about Seth Trimble and what sort of impact he can make this upcoming season. The bouncy freshman pulled off some highlight reel plays for Team USA during the recent 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. His elite athleticism is a big reason Tar Heel fans are so excited to see him don Carolina blue. If you don’t believe me, check out this video of Trimble leaping and dunking over today’s topic of discussion, Will Shaver.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO