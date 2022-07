Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s are together again! The former Good Will Hunting stars reunited on the set of their new Nike biopic, and the photos show a pair of friends who seem to have picked up right where they left off. Matt, 51, and Ben, 51, appeared to be talking and laughing in the June 30 photos as they walked in the Los Angeles sunshine. Matt rocked a black short-sleeve shirt with a white t-shirt, along with a black ball cap and brown cargo pants. He finished off the look with a cool set of aviator shades.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO