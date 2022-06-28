ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans, active service members invited to 'Military Appreciation Night'

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – Veterans and active service members are invited to attend the “Military Appreciation Night” at Saturday’s Bristol Blues game. Military Appreciation Night, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Muzzy Field, is one of many “promo nights” the Bristol Blues have scheduled this year. The event, sponsored by the...

Bristol mourns the loss of Art Ward

BRISTOL – City residents mourned the loss of Art Ward, a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, former mayor and city councilor and passionate veterans’ advocate, following his unexpected death Wednesday evening. Ward’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page in a post written by his daughter Kim Ward...
Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps names June recipient

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps (PVAC) has named Cynthia Badenhop as the June recipient of the PVAC Proud community award. The award is presented monthly to individuals or organizations, nominated by the community, that go "above and beyond" to help the town. Bonnie Doughty-Jenkins, president of the...
Two University of Saint Joseph Students Receive Nursing Scholarships from Hospital for Special Care

Hospital for Special Care (HFSC), located in New Britain, and Hartford, CT, awarded two USJ students academic scholarships as part of its annual scholarship award presentation last week. Laiba Shahzad ’26 of Newington received the Rona Botwinick Nursing Scholarship, $3,000; and Christine Nguyen ’26, also of Newington, received the Dr. Michael Timura, III Nursing Scholarship, $2,750.
New addition to Apple Harvest Festival Road Races announced

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA and the Southington Chamber of Commerce are joining forces for a new addition to the Apple Harvest Festival Road Races called "The Chamber Corporate Cup." Local businesses and agencies will be encouraged to join the local 5K Road Race as a "corporate team."...
Main Street Community Foundation awards $280,600 in scholarships

BRISTOL – As part of an ongoing tradition, the Main Street Community Foundation awarded $280,600 in scholarships to 131 local students as an investment in the greater Bristol area’s future at its Scholarship Reception 2022 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bristol. Around 200 attended, among them students,...
Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
John J. Lovett

John J. Lovett, 84, “Deacon Jack” of Southbury, a native of Brooklyn and Long Island, NY, devoted husband to Joan (Oswiecimski) Lovett for 61 years, passed away on Monday (June 27, 2022). John grew up in Brooklyn, NY where he met his wife Joan selling raffle tickets for the church. He was a son of two Irish immigrants, the late John and Mary “Molly” (O’Leary) Lovett.
Scott K. Simpson

Scott K. Simpson, 53, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (June 28, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Scott was born in Bristol on Sept. 16, 1968, and was a son of Vera (Sawiak) Herold of Bristol and the late Keith B. Simpson. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol Eastern High...
Lake Compounce will be holding multiple firework shows

BRISTOL – With summer underway, Lake Compounce will be holding two evenings of fireworks for guests in celebration of Independence Day with both set to launch at 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. In addition, as part of its Summer’s On events, Lake Compounce fireworks will continue every Saturday...
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at the Industrial Softball League

Rick Fitzsimons contacted me on a recent segment here of the 1950’s Industrial Softball League, a.k.a, “Dusty League,” which played games at Page Park. He was a batboy for a while with the Stanley Tool team, and this inspired him to learn how to pitch. He writes:
Heather Marie Little

Heather Marie Little, 41, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Heather was born in Bristol on July 22, 1980, to Pamela (Ross) Barber and Berkley L. Little. She graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1998. Heather is survived by her mother Pamela Barber and her husband...
Connecticut Sun prepares food boxes to help combat food insecurity

(WTNH) – The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun is taking some time off the court to help tackle the problem of food insecurity in the New London area. The Sun partnered with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Fresh New London to prepare free boxes of food for distribution on Wednesday morning. “Food insecurity was going to skyrocket […]
Colchester First Selectman pulls book from library, sparks controversy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The First Selectman of a local town has come under scrutiny after a book was removed from the shelves at Cragin Memorial Library. The book “Who is Rupaul?” was pulled after a parent complained to Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos. Bisbikos writes in a Facebook post:
Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest roses ever this year. The park has over 10,000 bushes. Elizabeth Park is...
