ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Security Camera In York County: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZxHH_0gOTtnee00
The camera thief caught on camera before he steals it. Photo Credit: Northern York County Regional police department

A thief was spotted on camera moments before he stole it along with several other items from the shed behind a central Pennsylvania home, authorities say.

Northern York County Regional police were called to investigate a theft in the 700 block of Chesterbrook Drive, Manchester Township around 1 a.m. on June 22, according to a release by the department.

The victim’s shed had been burglarized but the victim had a surveillance camera inside of the shed— capturing his face as he reaches forward and steals the camera, as seen in a video obtained by the police.

The man then stole a tape measure and a pair of sunglasses, according to the police.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictures is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed By Tree He Was Cutting Down, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said. David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Manchester, PA
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic County Man Arrested In Shooting: Police

A 23-year-old man from Atlantic County has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Jerome Ford as the suspect involved in the shooting, Atlantic City police said. Ford was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, in...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Beast

Pennsylvania Road Rage Suspect Killed Man for Driving Too Slow: Cops

A man was shot dead in his car by a raging driver who thought the victim was driving too slowly, police said. King Hua, 54, was shot while stopped at a red light in Springfield Township near Philadelphia at around 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday. “A man lost his life today over traveling in his car too slow in rush-hour traffic,” Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly told reporters at a news conference. “It’s just not acceptable.” Witnesses described seeing a dark SUV use the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s car before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and fired two rounds into Hua’s windshield and fled the scene, Daly added. Hua’s wife was also in the car at the time of the murder. Around 10 miles away on Tuesday night, a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Philly bar over an argument about whose turn it was to use a pool table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Caught On Camera#Police#Thief#Central Pennsylvania#Property Crime#Chesterbrook Drive
abc27.com

Lancaster man steals over $5k of construction equipment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested and charged a man they say stole over $5,000 worth of construction equipment back in February. According to police, 42-year-old David E. Coello-Cedeno was charged after an investigation was completed regarding a reported burglary. The construction company reported that an unknown person entered one of their sites and took $5,733 worth of equipment.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Facebook ‘Feud’ Led To Deadly Shooting Of Beloved 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton: Prosecutor

A Facebook feud led to the deadly March shooting of a beloved nine-year-old girl in Trenton, authorities said, charging the gunman with several additional offenses. Isiah Roberts, 19, is now charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the shooting of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said following a seven-count indictment on Thursday, June 30.
TRENTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested, Gun Recovered In Atlantic City Drug Bust

Two men were arrested and a handgun was recovered in an Atlantic City drug bust, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 28, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. At approximately 2:10 p.m., detectives allegedly observed...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore

A police motorcycle crashed on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road in Lakewood, initial reports said. The crash involved a Toms River police motorcycle, a department spokeswoman confirmed. A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy