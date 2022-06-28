ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc approves projected budget for 2022-23 school year

By Dylan Goetz
 2 days ago
GRAND BLANC, MI – Grand Blanc’s Board of Education unanimously approved a balanced budget for the 2022-2023 school year at its regular meeting Monday night. Grand Blanc schools expects revenue of $94,007,141 and expenditures of $95,029,143. The revenue projections are made conservatively because the district does not...

