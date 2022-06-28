ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Second Clovis bank robbery in two weeks, police release images

By James Clark
 2 days ago

CLOVIS, N.M. — Clovis Police responded to a bank robbery Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of North Prince Street.

Officers arrived at US Bank and talked with employees and customers who were not injured, according to a statement from Clovis Police.

Update: Suspect arrested after two Clovis banks robbed in two weeks

Police said the suspect matched the description from a June 17 robbery of Washington Federal Bank, just a few blocks away.

    Image provided by Clovis Police
    Image provided by Clovis Police

Police said he came into the bank with a plastic bag, approached tellers, and demanded money.

“The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a black SUV,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

