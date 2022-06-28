1 airlifted after ‘serious’ semi-truck crash on I-75
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in the Wesley Chapel area led to partial closure on the interstate Tuesday morning.
Pasco Fire Rescue said the crash involved a semi-truck that rolled over on the highway.
One person was hospitalized in the incident and had to be airlifted to a local facility.
Initially, all northbound lanes were closed to traffic, but authorities later opened all but one lane while they responded to the wreck.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WFLA for updates.
