Scientists Synthesize New Carbon Material: A Two-Dimensional Monolayer Polymeric Fullerene

China has revealed stunning images taken of the surface of Mars, using an unscrewed spacecraft.The Tianwen-1 probe has successfully taken imagery data covering the whole of the planet, including its south pole, state media reported.The south pole is of particular interest to scientists because the icy region could ply a key role in discovering whether the planet could be home to alien life.Now China has taken images of that region – and the rest of the planet – in rich detail, using the spacecraft.It has circled the planet more than 1,300 times since it arrived at Mars early last year.China‘s...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO