ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Scientists Synthesize New Carbon Material: A Two-Dimensional Monolayer Polymeric Fullerene

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynthetic carbon allotropes are intriguing due to their exceptional properties and potential applications. Scientists have devoted decades to synthesizing new types of carbon materials. However, a two-dimensional fullerene, which possesses a unique structure, has not been successfully synthesized until now. Recently, scientists developed a new interlayer bonding cleavage strategy...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

MIT Space Bubbles Would Fully Reverse Global Warming

A team from MIT bubbles could be manufactured directly in outer space, forming an extensive deflective raft to reduce light from the sun. This would be geoeneringeering to fix climate change. The bubbles would be positioned at the Lagrangian Point between the Earth and the Sun. At the labs at...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Intelligence: Octopus and Human Brains Share the Same “Jumping Genes”

New research has identified an important molecular analogy that could explain the remarkable intelligence of these fascinating invertebrates. An exceptional organism with an extremely complex brain and cognitive abilities makes the octopus very unique among invertebrates. So much so that it resembles vertebrates more than invertebrates in several aspects. The neural and cognitive complexity of these animals could originate from a molecular analogy with the human brain, as discovered by a research paper that was recently published in BMC Biology and coordinated by Remo Sanges from Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA) of Trieste and by Graziano Fiorito from Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn of Naples.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally uncovered the source of the deadly 'Blob' that cooked the Pacific

A huge patch of water in the Pacific Ocean along the North American coast warmed above typical seasonal temperatures in late 2013. This increase, named the "Blob" after a 1958 horror film about an alien life form that grows as it consumes everything in its path, lasted an abnormally long period of time and decimated sea life, killing fish, birds, and many other marine animals, particularly in 2015 and 2016.
WILDLIFE
International Business Times

Scientists Discover 'Gigantic' Bacteria Visible Without Microscope

Bacteria are so small that we have to use a microscope in order to see them, but a newly discovered bacteria is so big it's visible to the naked eye. The new bacteria was discovered by marine biology professor Olivier Gros of Université des Antilles, while he was looking for sulfur-oxidizing symbionts in mangrove sediments in Guadeloupe in 2009, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory noted in a news release.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullerene#Monolayer#Electronic Devices#C60
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Mystery’ double crater of unknown rocket found on the moon

Nasa has spotted the crash site of a mystery “out of control” rocket that slammed into the far side of the moon earlier this year in March.Images taken by the American space agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on 25 May revealed a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact.While the identity of the rocket body remains “unclear”, Nasa revealed last week that the crater is actually “two craters” – one, an eastern crater about 18m in diameter that is superimposed on a western 16m diameter crater.The new findings, according to Mark Robinson, principal investigator of the LRO Camera team, may...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Fossils in the 'Cradle of Humankind' may be more than a million years older than previously thought

The earth doesn't give up its secrets easily—not even in the "Cradle of Humankind" in South Africa, where a wealth of fossils relating to human evolution have been found. For decades, scientists have studied these fossils of early human ancestors and their long-lost relatives. Now, a dating method developed by a Purdue University geologist just pushed the age of some of these fossils found at the site of Sterkfontein Caves back more than a million years. This would make them older than Dinkinesh, also called Lucy, the world's most famous Australopithecus fossil.
SCIENCE
The Independent

China reveals stunning images of the entirety of Mars

China has revealed stunning images taken of the surface of Mars, using an unscrewed spacecraft.The Tianwen-1 probe has successfully taken imagery data covering the whole of the planet, including its south pole, state media reported.The south pole is of particular interest to scientists because the icy region could ply a key role in discovering whether the planet could be home to alien life.Now China has taken images of that region – and the rest of the planet – in rich detail, using the spacecraft.It has circled the planet more than 1,300 times since it arrived at Mars early last year.China‘s...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Neuroscientists Discover Why the Memory of Fear Is Seared Into Our Brains

The research was conducted by a team of neuroscientists from Tulane and Tufts universities. Experiencing a frightening event is likely something you’ll never forget. But why does it stay with you when other kinds of occurrences become increasingly difficult to recall with the passage of time?. Norepinephrine, also known...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists unravel mysterious mechanism behind 'whisker crystal' growth

Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered the mechanism behind the rapid growth of ultra-thin nanowires or "whiskers" in organic compounds. Nanowires are both a desirable technological innovation and a hazard when they short electronics: understanding how they grow is crucial for applications. Curiously, filaments were found to grow from large crystalline fronts by following bubbles of gas. Importantly, trace impurities could suppress bubble formation and whisker growth, allowing control over crystal structure.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Look: The Hubble telescope reveals of luminous sea of galaxies

While the world awaits the release of first images from the James Webb Space Telescope on 12 July, the Hubble Space Telescope is still producing stunning images of its own. Images like this wide field view image of the galaxy cluster Abell 1351, which can be found 4 billion lights years away in the constellation Ursa Major. Hubble took the image using its Wide Field Camera , which is used for deep space survey’s such as the Hubble Ultra Deep Field, a record breaking image of some of the earliest galaxies in the Cosmos. Like the ultra deep field image,...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy