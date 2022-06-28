Scientists Synthesize New Carbon Material: A Two-Dimensional Monolayer Polymeric Fullerene
Synthetic carbon allotropes are intriguing due to their exceptional properties and potential applications. Scientists have devoted decades to synthesizing new types of carbon materials. However, a two-dimensional fullerene, which possesses a unique structure, has not been successfully synthesized until now. Recently, scientists developed a new interlayer bonding cleavage strategy...scitechdaily.com
