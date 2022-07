Belly fat is one of the hardest things to shed when it comes to weight loss. And one contributing factor to a larger belly is visceral fat. “You could look thin on the outside, but you could have visceral fat, deep fat surrounding your major organs,” explains Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table. “This is not visible to the eye, but if you live with the combo of an unhealthy diet (if you don’t move your body, if you smoke or if you have unhealthy habits), you may be putting yourself at risk for lifestyle diseases like heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers.”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO