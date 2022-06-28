ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic saw spike in US maternal mortality, especially among Hispanic mothers

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Story at a glance

  • Since the overturn of Roe v Wade, the United States’ bleak maternal mortality rates have come under increased scrutiny.
  • Pre-pandemic, Black women were already three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than their white counterparts.
  • New data highlight to what extent the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated racial disparities in maternal mortality.

On the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which secured a woman’s right to an abortion under federal law, new data released today show maternal mortality increased by 33 percent from 2018 through March of 2020, coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wider U.S. population, COVID-19 was associated with a much smaller 22 percent increase in overall excess death.

The new estimate surpasses the previous total that showed an 18 percent increase in maternal mortality in 2020. Maternal mortality is defined as any death during pregnancy or within 42 days of childbirth.

However, the new data show late maternal deaths, or those that occur any time between 42 days and one year post-childbirth, increased by 41 percent during this time.

Researchers stratified deaths by month (2018-March 2020 and April-December 2020) and saw the majority took place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, there were around 19 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births recorded. During the pandemic, that total rose to around 25 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the data revealed sharp racial disparities in maternal mortality rates.

During the months studied, the death rate for Hispanic women increased by 74 percent. A 40 percent jump was seen among non-Hispanic Black women, and the lowest increase was measured among non-Hispanic white women.

“For the first time in more than a decade, the maternal mortality rate for Hispanic women during the pandemic was higher than that for non-Hispanic white women, a shift that may be related to COVID and deserves greater attention moving forward,” said co-author Eugene Declercq in a statement.

Data revealed Hispanic women tended to die from COVID-19-related factors at a higher rate than non-Hispanic Black and non-Hispanic White women, while indirect causes accounted for the largest relative increase in all maternal deaths.

Researchers were unable to determine exact causes of death but hypothesized conditions exacerbated by COVID-19 could have played a role in increased mortality rates.

Health system interruptions at the beginning of the pandemic might have also contributed, as disjointed care could have resulted in undetected risk factors or complications.

More research is needed to understand whether the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines or increased Medicaid coverage under the American Rescue Plan improved maternal death rates throughout 2021, authors concluded.

Mic

Conservatives love to paint adoption as the solution to abortion. Adoptees aren’t buying it.

Ever since the Supreme Court made abortion access a federally protected right in 1973, conservatives have attacked Roe v. Wade. Narrative control has been key to anti-abortion movements, including the re-defining of its supporters as “pro-life.” Anti-abortion activists paint themselves as “saving” kids, and they frame privatized adoption as abortion’s ethical alternative. But as Roe teeters on the edge, adoptees and family separation activists are disrupting this conservative narrative — and they’re doing it in a very personal way.
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
TODAY.com

After surprise triplet pregnancy, couple stunned by another one

Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic started, Kellee Briggs learned she was pregnant. Her first ultrasound showed she was carrying triplets but two had died. She successfully delivered son Chase on September 24, 2020. Then, 10 months later, she discovered she was pregnant again — with triplets — and delivered two...
IFLScience

There's A Really Creepy Reason Why Women Mainly Give Birth Lying Down

There are many advantages to giving birth in positons such as squatting, kneeling, or getting on your hands and knees, rather than lying on your back. X-rays have shown that the pelvic outlet becomes wider when squatting or on your hands and knees, which helps to shorten labor. The evidence...
Fortune

7 things doctors who treat long COVID want you to know

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Up to 23 million Americans are living with long COVID, a medical condition linked to wide-ranging symptoms that can affect everything from sleep, mood, and cognitive functioning to the gastrointestinal, pulmonary, and reproductive systems.
Grazia

‘Black Women In The UK Are Four Times More Likely To Die In Childbirth Than White Women – Something Has To Change’

What happens to Black women who have children but experience difficulties with motherhood? What happens when reality does not match expectations? What happens when services that are supposed to offer support and care are deemed inadequate? Over the last six years, when I began my motherhood journey, I’ve pondered all these questions, which have ultimately led me to write my new book, My Black Motherood: Mental Health, Stigma Racism and the System.
The Hill

The Hill

