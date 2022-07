Bouncing back from a disappointing first Test defeat in Australia can occasionally be done. England last managed it in 2010 when, as now, they lost disappointingly in Perth to leave their head coach Martin Johnson in need of urgent salvation. He responded by relegating his old World Cup winning team-mate, Jonny Wilkinson, to the bench. England sneaked home 21-20 in Sydney a week later, assisted by a simple missed penalty from Matt Giteau late on.

