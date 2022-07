A report of shots fired at a residence on Jamestown's north side late Wednesday morning has resulted in an arrest. Jamestown Police say they received several 911 calls regarding gunshots at 34 Regent Street shortly before 11:00 AM, with callers also reporting a possible domestic incident at that location. Officers tried to get the occupants to exit the home, and after about 20 minutes, 27-year-old Aaron Johnson got out and was taken into custody. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and did not locate any firearms inside. Johnson is charged with obstruction and is in the city jail awaiting arraignment. The investigation is continuing, and police say additional charges are expected.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO