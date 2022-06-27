SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Continues Free, Live Virtual Shows

RAY BAILEY – This is exciting. Longtime Watts blues master Ray Bailey seems to have decided to reintroduce himself to parts farther north. Sure, Bell’s Garage on Sundays, steps from his boyhood home, is a cool and convenient gig, and he used to be Mma’s main man for years at Babe’s & Ricky’s until she passed on, but don’t the good folks of Santa Monica deserve a treat too? This night will be special, with guest artists Greg Wright and the fantastic Brenda Lee Eager. I know her stirring voice and inventive style from certain Sunday services at Agape (originally in Santa Monica, now far outgrown the basement of the Miramar and spread its influence internationally), but that was not her first time in church, oh no. She grew up singing in church in Lower Peach Tree, A, and moved to Chicago where Rev. Jesse Jackson featured her. She was the lead backup singer for Jerry Butler, and their duet of “Close to You” injected some soul into the Carpenters’ hit and it reached #6 on the R&B chart. She has also sung backup for Ray, Stevie, Mavis, Diana, and Graham Nash and had her songs recorded by Aretha, Mavis, Gladys and Prince. Sure, Greg Wright played on the Jacksons’ “Victory” album and tour, but he recently won the SoCal Blues Society’s Battle of the Blues Bands, so it seems he is still racking up victories. You will sit there and think, I can’t believe I’m hearing this much great live music for 10 bucks, right here in downtown Santa Monica. Fri 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO