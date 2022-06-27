ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Continues Free, Live Virtual Shows

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium continues its Friday evening events in July 2022 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. This month’s friendly presentations will cover new developments in ground-based telescopes, Gerard O’Neill’s space colony concepts, and icy moons. The Friday evening...

www.smdp.com

RAY BAILEY BLUES AT HARVELLE’S

RAY BAILEY – This is exciting. Longtime Watts blues master Ray Bailey seems to have decided to reintroduce himself to parts farther north. Sure, Bell’s Garage on Sundays, steps from his boyhood home, is a cool and convenient gig, and he used to be Mma’s main man for years at Babe’s & Ricky’s until she passed on, but don’t the good folks of Santa Monica deserve a treat too? This night will be special, with guest artists Greg Wright and the fantastic Brenda Lee Eager. I know her stirring voice and inventive style from certain Sunday services at Agape (originally in Santa Monica, now far outgrown the basement of the Miramar and spread its influence internationally), but that was not her first time in church, oh no. She grew up singing in church in Lower Peach Tree, A, and moved to Chicago where Rev. Jesse Jackson featured her. She was the lead backup singer for Jerry Butler, and their duet of “Close to You” injected some soul into the Carpenters’ hit and it reached #6 on the R&B chart. She has also sung backup for Ray, Stevie, Mavis, Diana, and Graham Nash and had her songs recorded by Aretha, Mavis, Gladys and Prince. Sure, Greg Wright played on the Jacksons’ “Victory” album and tour, but he recently won the SoCal Blues Society’s Battle of the Blues Bands, so it seems he is still racking up victories. You will sit there and think, I can’t believe I’m hearing this much great live music for 10 bucks, right here in downtown Santa Monica. Fri 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10.
LA Metro plans could link Santa Monica and Whittier on single train line

Beginning in the next six months or so, Santa Monica transit users will be able to hop on the train at 4th Street and hop off the train all the way at Atlantic Avenue in East LA, once light rail lines are reconfigured with the new regional connector — but LA Metro has even more ambitious plans for this “one-seat ride,” eventually taking passengers from Santa Monica as far as Whittier without ever changing trains or waiting for a transfer.
Fireworks safety for Fido and Felix

With illegal fireworks displays ramping up in the final days leading up to Independence Day on Monday, pet experts continue to offer advice to dog and cat owners on the best ways to ease anxiety and prevent runaways. “The loud noises and flashing lights of fireworks can trigger your pet’s...
Malibu Prepares for Holiday Crowding

With the July 4th holiday weekend coming up, Malibu can expect large numbers of visitors, and the City is coordinating with partner agencies to help keep Pacific Coast Highway, (PCH), canyon roads, beaches and trails clean and safe for all to enjoy. “On behalf of the City, I want ask...
Regarding the letters from Caroline Torosis and Anastasia Foster

Currently in Santa Monica, rent increases are capped at $140 for higher rent units. Thus rents below $2300 pay the full 6% raise, but those above pay less than 6% – perhaps a lot less. This means that smaller units with longer time (poorer) residents will pay much higher...
Malibu considering armed school security in wake of Texas school shooting

Citing its large, difficult-to-secure exurban campuses and slow law enforcement response times, the City of Malibu is considering new plans to potentially add armed security guards to its four public school campuses for the first time. Funding for the program would most likely come from the City’s budget, although at...
Gerard O'neill
Daily Press prevails in defamation suit

The Santa Monica Daily Press has won a lawsuit filed by a local woman accused of harassing tenants. Santa Monica resident Patricia Anglano, who stated in court she is also known as Tricia Anglano, filed a small claims suit against the Santa Monica Daily Press, the Santa Monica Lookout and the Canyon News. She claimed that publication of a news story of a settlement between Anglano and the City of Santa Monica defamed her and sought $10,000 from each publication.
Several injured when commuter bus overturns near LAX

A commuter bus crash clipped a parked truck and flipped onto its side Monday morning near Los Angeles International Airport. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including the driver of the truck, El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee told reporters. Several others had lesser injuries. The crash occurred on...

