Plymouth, IN

Plymouth Man Arrested On Three Child Molesting Charges

By Staff Reporter
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man is accused of kidnapping and molesting a child earlier this month. Nathaniel James Bradley, 19, 14680 3rd Road, Plymouth, is charged with two counts of child molesting, both level 3...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Goshen Man Arrested For Strangulation, Domestic Battery

WARSAW — A Goshen man was recently arrested after allegedly strangling and battering a woman. Manuel Felipe Sanchez, 29, 920 Lantern Lane, Goshen, is charged with strangulation and domestic battery with a child under 16 present, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On April...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Arrested For Threatening Woman With Knife

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Willie Cardona Feliciano, 38, 365 W. Levi Lee Road, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On May 26, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Receives Local Sentence After Controlled Drug Buy

WARSAW — A South Bend man will avoid prison time after being arrested for selling heroin in an undercover drug buy. Jimmie Lee Underwood Jr., 35, South Bend, was charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a level 5 felony. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Arrested On Battery Charges

PIERCETON — A man was arrested after allegedly battering two people. Christian Taylor Miller, 26, South Bend, is charged with two counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies. On May 18, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a battery report in Pierceton....
PIERCETON, IN
Plymouth, IN
Plymouth, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 100 block EMS B25 Lane, Pierceton. Officers investigated a report of strangulation. 8:18 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 1600 block East CR 200N, Warsaw. Bryan P. Shepler reported theft. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home, Stealing Vehicle

ETNA GREEN — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and stealing her vehicle. Ryan L. Kreft, 27, 5 Pine St., Bristol, is charged with burglary, a level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement, theft, and fraud, all level 6 felonies; and theft and driving while suspended, both class A misdemeanors.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police warn of warrant phone scam

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam asking individuals to pay money to lift alleged warrants. Over the past week, people posing as Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office employees have been calling individuals concerning alleged “warrants.”. According to police, these...
ELKHART, IN
WLFI.com

Carroll County man gets over 200 years in prison

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County man has been sentenced to more than two centuries in prison for child molesting. Jeremy Davidson was convicted on five felony counts of child molesting in June. He was also found to be an habitual offender, and that enhanced his sentences...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
James Bradley
95.3 MNC

Warrant phone scam has returned to area

The warrant phone scam has returned to the area. That’s the message from Elkhart Police who, yet again, say they will never call you to request money or gift cards to have a warrant removed. During the past week, individuals purporting to be Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office employees called...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Multiple people have been arrested after a fight at the Budget Inn

Multiple people have been arrested after a fight at the Budget Inn. It happened late Saturday evening in Elkhart. Police were called to the Budget Inn on Cassopolis street on reports of a fight with weapons. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Zila Carrillo and 31-year-old Shauna Jerraid, who they...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made. Reports will now be submitted to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle crash in Cass County injures two

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to Conrad Road south of Tiara Trail to a motorcycle crash on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. that injured two, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency personnel determined that the motorcycle and its two riders collided with a deer. Both the driver...
CASS COUNTY, MI
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime
95.3 MNC

Two arrested after allegedly pointing gun at off-duty officer

Two men have been arrested after allegedly pointed a gun at an off-duty officer. It happened earlier this month during a house party in St. Joseph County. According to court documents, Howard Anderson and his brother, Cedric McBride were asked to leave, but the two climbed into a car and began doing donuts in the front yard.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man To Serve Five Years In Prison On Multiple Cases

WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve five years in prison for four criminal cases. In the first case, Christian Hernandez Rodriguez, 32, 3699 N. 175E Lot 146, Warsaw, was charged with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, all level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor, in a second case. Hernandez Rodriguez was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies, in a third case. He was also sentenced on a probation violation in a methamphetamine possession case.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Several arrested after police respond to fight at motel

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested several people after being called to the Budget Inn for reports of a fight late Saturday evening. Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Budget Inn on Cassopolis Street for reports of a fight with weapons. At the scene, Shauna Jerraid, 31, was taken...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

Indiana Michigan Power upgrading some South Bend streetlights to LED lights. The lights could help make the city a little safer by improving visibility on public roads. The scammers are calling victims regarding alleged “warrants,” and they’re telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or “resolved.”
MISHAWAKA, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

South Bend church broken into, vandalized

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police are investigating after a South Bend church was broken into and vandalized, the South Bend Police Department reported. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Our Lady of Hungary Church in the 700 block of West Calvert Street for a possible burglary.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

41-year-old drives himself to the hospital after being shot in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A 41-year-old man was shot in the hip on 225 East Eighth Street Tuesday night, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Police say that an officer was notified by security personnel at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center that the victim was a walk-in patient who had driven himself to the hospital after being shot.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Mother of Javion Sexton sentenced to probation

The mother of 1 year-old fatal shooting victim Javion Sexton has been sentenced. Javion was accidentally shot and killed by his 4 year-old brother on Leland Avenue in South Bend in June of 2020. The South Bend Tribune reports Eboni Hosea was sentenced to one year of probation on a count of child neglect after she entered into a plea agreement last month.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Oakland Press

Daughter of law enforcement officer missing; public’s help sought

A sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding his teenage daughter who’s been missing since June 24. Gabrielle “Gaby” Greene, is a top student at Rochester High School and is believed to have fallen in with the wrong crowd, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

