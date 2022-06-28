Plymouth Man Arrested On Three Child Molesting Charges

WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve five years in prison for four criminal cases. In the first case, Christian Hernandez Rodriguez, 32, 3699 N. 175E Lot 146, Warsaw, was charged with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, all level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor, in a second case. Hernandez Rodriguez was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies, in a third case. He was also sentenced on a probation violation in a methamphetamine possession case.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO