Ranking the Red Sox 5 best moves under Chaim Bloom

After Connor Seabold's performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in his second Major League start, the Red Sox optioned him back to Triple-A Worcester. Seabold pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven runs on nine hits (three homers). He also had one walk in the 7-2 loss that broke the Red Sox' impressive seven-game winning streak. On the positive side, Seabold managed to strike out seven Blue Jays batters and caused Toronto players to swing and miss 21 times, the most by a Red Sox starter this year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO