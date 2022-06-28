ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Michigan court rules grand jury improperly indicted officials in Flint water case

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsAFW_0gOTqyE200
Tweet

Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the indictment of former Gov. Rick Snyder (R) and several other officials in connection with the contamination of water in Flint was improper because the grand jury consisted of a single judge.

The high court unanimously overturned the indictments against Snyder and eight others, including former health director Nick Lyon. The one-judge Genesee County grand jury overstepped its legal authority by issuing the indictments, the court wrote.

While state statutes “authorize the use of a one-man grand jury to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants, those statutes do not authorize that one-man grand jury to issue an indictment initiating a criminal prosecution,” the court wrote in a 6-0 decision.

One justice, Elizabeth Clement, recused herself due to her earlier work as chief legal counsel to Snyder.

The decision remands the case against the nine officials to the Genesee Circuit Court. Snyder is due to testify separately in a lawsuit against two companies that advised the city during the water crisis. The former governor is expected to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

“The Citizens of Flint should know that these cases are not over. Public commentary to the contrary is presumptive and rash. Our reading is that the Court’s opinion interprets the one-man grand jury process to require charges to be filed at the district court and include a preliminary examination,” Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said in a statement.

“Our team is prepared to move forward through that process. We relied upon settled law and the well-established prosecutorial tool of the one-man grand jury, used for decades, to bring forward charges against the nine defendants in the Flint water crisis. We still believe these charges can and will be proven in court.”

Snyder and the other officials were indicted in January 2021, with the former governor charged on two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect in connection with the Flint water crisis.

In 2014, Snyder appointees approved changing the water source for the predominantly-Black city from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the Flint River. Over an 18-month period, the city was supplied with contaminated water, exposing up to 12,000 children to elevated levels of lead.

The crisis has also been linked to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that caused 12 deaths.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), upon taking office in 2019, dismissed a number of pending criminal cases relating to the Flint situation, citing prosecutorial overreach, and announced the criminal investigation would be handled by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Nessel’s office told The Hill “The prosecution team is reviewing the opinion from the court.”

The Hill has reached out to Worthy’s office for comment.

Updated: 3:56 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michigan Supreme Court WIPES charges against former Gov. Snyder, his health director and seven others over Flint water crisis after evidence against them was issued in secret by a one-judge grand jury

Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven others in the Flint water scandal were dismissed after the state Supreme Court ruled that a judge had no power to issue indictments under a century-old, rarely used law. The state laws 'authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments

June 28 (UPI) -- Michigan's Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday against three former state officials over their involvement in the Flint drinking water crisis, court filings show. The Michigan Supreme Court voted unanimously with one abstention to return the cases against former state officials Nick Lyon, Nancy...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
UPI News

Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti

June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced it will drop the remaining fraud counts against California attorney Michael Avenatti. In a filing Tuesday with the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California, prosecutors said they plan to dismiss the remaining charges against Avenatti, who pleaded guilty to five counts last week, after he is sentenced on Sept. 19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court blocks order requiring La. form a second Black congressional district

The Supreme Court blocked a lower court order Tuesday that required Louisiana to create a second congressional district where Black voters are in the majority. The justices granted an emergency request from the state’s Republican attorney general and secretary of state, who said the Legislature cannot draw two minority districts without segregating voters primarily on the basis of race, which they said would be unconstitutional.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lyon
Person
Rick Snyder
US News and World Report

Admitting Privileges Issue Revived at Abortion Clinics

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge refused Wednesday to immediately reinstate a law requiring that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. That law was blocked in 2017 by a the judge, who said it illegally affected a woman’s right to an abortion. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
73K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy