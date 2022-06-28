ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15.8 percent of Michigan households receive food stamps

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, the national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 m illion Americans to face food shortages in 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations and drives a significant need for increases in the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).

COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period ends June 30

Stacker compiled a list of the states where food stamps are used the most using SNAP data released July 10, 2020, by the USDA . The number of households and the poverty rate are current as of 2019 data from the Census Bureau . States are ranked by the percent of households that received food stamps in April 2020. Additional information came from sources like the Center for American Progress , Feeding America, and state websites and local food banks.

Michigan by the numbers

  • Percent of households receiving food stamps: 15.8%
  • Total households receiving food stamps: 628,885
  • Average monthly benefit per household: $223 (#36 highest among all states)

Michigan has faced some difficult problems in recent years. More than 45,000 residents signed up to receive the settlement from the Flint water crisis that began in 2014 and disproportionately affected low-income residents. Throughout the state, children younger than 5 have more than double the poverty rate of senior citizens.

Here are the states using food stamps the most and least:

States using food stamps the most
#1. New Mexico (27.6% of households)
#2. Rhode Island (22.2% of households)
#3. Washington D.C. (22.0% of households)

States using food stamps the least
#1. Wyoming (5.0% of households)
#2. Utah (7.0% of households)
#3. North Dakota (7.2% of households)

that's not surprising unforgenatly that number will grow by leaps and bounds the next 2 or 3 years

and while they continue to supply these people with lifetime of laziness the rest of us struggle

Democrats ultimate goal is 100% of Americas dependent on government

Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
