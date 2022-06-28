ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Foster, Kali Reis to Star in Chilling ‘True Detective’ Comeback ‘Night Country’ at HBO

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
True Detective is set for a chilling comeback. The hit anthology series is officially returning for a Season Four — the latest installation since 2019 and the first since the partnership between HBO and series creator Nic Pizzolatto ended in 2020.

True Detective: Night Country will follow the sudden disappearance of six men in Ennis, Alaska working the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will star as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively, as they chip away at the dark truths hidden beneath the surface to solve the case.

Barry Jenkins is set to produce the upcoming season, with producer Issa López as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer.

Though HBO retained the rights to the series in the partnership split, Pizzolatto will maintain some involvement as executive producer alongside Foster, Jenkins, Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Alan Page Arriaga, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

“We are tremendously excited to return to the ‘True Detective’ franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her ‘Night Country’ installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, shared in a statement.

True Detective first premiered in 2014 helmed by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. The following year, a sophomore season arrived with Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, and Rachel McAdams before the series embarked on a four-year hiatus and returned in 2019 with Mahershala Ali in the starring role. True Detective: Night Country will mark the first season centered around two female leads.

