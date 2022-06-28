Gov. Evers joins groundbreaking ceremony for Discover Green Bay Visitor Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three of the Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor gathered at Providence Academy in Green Bay for a debate ahead of the August primary. Timothy Ramthun, Kevin Nicholson, and Rebecca Kleefisch took questions ranging from why the debate is important to them, how they define conservatism, and election integrity. One major topic was how they could make change and battle it out with Governor Tony Evers this fall.

