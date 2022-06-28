ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Gov. Evers joins groundbreaking ceremony for Discover Green Bay Visitor Center

By NBC 26 Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago

WBAY Green Bay

Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection

$10 million state grant for job training, transportation in Waupaca County. Fox Valley Technical College, Rawhide Youth Services and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for the innovative training program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the 90-unit Crow's Nest Apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Controversy over Green Bay City Hall Pride Flag

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the final days of pride month, there is a controversy over the rainbow flag that has been flying over Green Bay City Hall. Several members of the city council said Tuesday night that they received complaints from citizens and city employees alike who aren’t comfortable with the flag and worry that it might open a pandora’s box.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Green Bay To Expand Early, In-Person, Voting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s city council has agreed to spend extra money on an expansion of early in-person voting. The city council agreed to take more than $15,000 from the city’s contingency fund to help for paying poll workers and office supplies. Supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County receives $10 million state workforce grant

We were given a unique vantage point of the fire response at Crow's Nest Apartments, where 4 apartments were damaged and 6 people were displaced. Nine more inmates received four-year degrees and had a diploma ceremony at the prison. Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection. Updated: 4 hours...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Person
Tony Evers
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: De Pere apartment fire

We were given a unique vantage point of the fire response at Crow's Nest Apartments, where 4 apartments were damaged and 6 people were displaced. Nine more inmates received four-year degrees and had a diploma ceremony at the prison. Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection. Updated: 4 hours...
DE PERE, WI
#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Governor#Victors Center#Oneida Nation
WBAY Green Bay

DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The main species are channel catfish, carp and sheepshead. Water quality samples have been normal, according to the DNR. The reason for the die-off...
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor join debate in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three of the Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor gathered at Providence Academy in Green Bay for a debate ahead of the August primary. Timothy Ramthun, Kevin Nicholson, and Rebecca Kleefisch took questions ranging from why the debate is important to them, how they define conservatism, and election integrity. One major topic was how they could make change and battle it out with Governor Tony Evers this fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
ALGOMA, WI
news8000.com

Large amount of dead fish in Fox River, lower Green Bay prompt warning from DNR

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

