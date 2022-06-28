Gov. Evers joins groundbreaking ceremony for Discover Green Bay Visitor Center

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAY Green Bay
Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection
$10 million state grant for job training, transportation in Waupaca County. Fox Valley Technical College, Rawhide Youth Services and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for the innovative training program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the 90-unit Crow's Nest Apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
wearegreenbay.com
Controversy over Green Bay City Hall Pride Flag
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the final days of pride month, there is a controversy over the rainbow flag that has been flying over Green Bay City Hall. Several members of the city council said Tuesday night that they received complaints from citizens and city employees alike who aren’t comfortable with the flag and worry that it might open a pandora’s box.
wearegreenbay.com
State’s 2nd oldest LGBTQ bar, Napalese Lounge in Green Bay, turning 40
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As Pride month comes to a close, a Green Bay bar is about to celebrate a major milestone. Napalese Lounge & Grille is about to turn 40 years old in early July. “The longest-running LGBTQ bar in the United States is only 89 years...
101 WIXX
Green Bay To Expand Early, In-Person, Voting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s city council has agreed to spend extra money on an expansion of early in-person voting. The city council agreed to take more than $15,000 from the city’s contingency fund to help for paying poll workers and office supplies. Supporters say...
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County receives $10 million state workforce grant
We were given a unique vantage point of the fire response at Crow's Nest Apartments, where 4 apartments were damaged and 6 people were displaced. Nine more inmates received four-year degrees and had a diploma ceremony at the prison. Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection. Updated: 4 hours...
Fox River And Bay Of Green Bay fish die off reported; DNR seeking help from public
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that a large-scale fish die-off has been reported in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. Reports of dead fish began June 18 and DNR staff initiated monitoring efforts on June 20. At this time, the...
'Everyone thought it was fake': Appleton Boy Scouts reflect on train derailment
Imagine if you were on the train that derailed in Missouri on Monday. What would you have done? Two Boy Scout troops from Appleton were aboard the train, and are sharing their story.
Fox11online.com
Docking on the Fox River to be prohibited for Green Bay's "Fire Over the Fox"
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police will be posting “No Docking” signs along the Fox River to protect from firework fallout during the “Fire Over the Fox” event. The signs are currently planned to be between the Dousman Street Bridge, the train trestle and the mouth of East River to Monroe Avenue.
abc17news.com
Sheboygan County DA becomes 1st in Wisconsin to say he will prosecute doctors accused of performing abortions
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he will prosecute abortion providers if there’s an alleged violation against Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. It comes as dozens of prosecutors across the country are pledging to not press charges in wake of Friday’s U.S....
Cruise ship Ocean Navigator arrives in Green Bay
The cruise ship Ocean Navigator made its second and final call of the year to the Port of Green Bay on Thursday at Leicht Memorial Park.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: De Pere apartment fire
Gillett's 4th of July parade will remember the legacy of a local man
Every 4th of July, the town Gillett does a parade. However, this year things will look a lot different as the parade's Grand Marshall is no longer here.
City of Green Bay’s annual Kids’ Day hosted Monday around city
The 20th Annual City of Green Bay’s annual Kids’ Day will be held on Monday, June 27 at various locations throughout the City.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The main species are channel catfish, carp and sheepshead. Water quality samples have been normal, according to the DNR. The reason for the die-off...
Maroon 5 cancels Green Bay performance set for August
A spokesperson for the Resch Center confirmed Thursday the pop rock band had canceled the performance that was originally set for August 15.
wearegreenbay.com
Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor join debate in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three of the Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor gathered at Providence Academy in Green Bay for a debate ahead of the August primary. Timothy Ramthun, Kevin Nicholson, and Rebecca Kleefisch took questions ranging from why the debate is important to them, how they define conservatism, and election integrity. One major topic was how they could make change and battle it out with Governor Tony Evers this fall.
whby.com
Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)
ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
Movie featuring former SNL cast member being filmed in Manitowoc
Based on his book, Dave Payton is acting as a pastor in the feature film 'Through Eyes of Grace,' which is partially shot at the defunct McKinley Academy.
news8000.com
Large amount of dead fish in Fox River, lower Green Bay prompt warning from DNR
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
NBC 26 WGBA
