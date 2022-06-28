COUNTY SUPERVISORS TO APPROVE LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTRACTS, VHR RULES

The Yucca Valley Planning Commission reviewed a request to increase the size of currently allowed occupants and vehicles at a large short-term vacation rental at Tecuya Way. After hearing public comments, the Commissioners took a long view on the regulations now and in the future. The Commissioners reviewed a permit...
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission will review a requested exemption to town regulations for short-term vacation rental. Reporter Hilary Sloane will fill you in on the details…. The only business on the Agenda for tonight’s Yucca Valley Planning Commission meeting is a request for authorization to increase the total number...
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors approved imposing. special assessments totaling $2.65 million on thousands of Riverside County. residents’ property tax bills to collect unpaid trash collection debts on Tuesday. According to the Department of Environmental Health, 5,323 residents. in unincorporated communities owe the county’s four waste...
Moreno Valley plans to spend more than $29 million upgrading its streets. The city council recently approved the first phase of its Pavement Rehabilitation Program, the largest public works project in Moreno Valley’s 28-year history, according to a statement on the city’s website. Construction on phase one is...
The Town of Yucca Valley Street Maintenance Division is performing median maintenance on Highway 62 tomorrow. Wednesday, June 29 between the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M, the number one lane in both directions – eastbound and westbound – from Elk Trail to Cherokee Trail will be closed during the maintenance.
Legal (“Safe and Sane”) fireworks are now being sold by nonprofit groups throughout Fontana in anticipation of the July 4 holiday. Safe and Sane fireworks can be purchased at booths daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 5, according to the Fontana Police Department. “Safe and...
WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
(TNS) — Test kits, hospital supplies, office renovations, hot meals, emergency housing and laptops for schoolchildren were among the items Riverside County bought with $538 million in federal coronavirus relief funding. A report on the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday, June 28, agenda outlines how the county used its allocation...
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said today he wants the California Department of Justice to fully account for why the names, birth dates, addresses, and other personal details of concealed carry gun permit holders were publicly compromised. "The Sheriff's Department is demanding a detailed and thorough investigation ... to determine the cause and reason that
The Town of Yucca Valley is reporting a 20% decrease in its unhoused population thanks to the hard work of a few local organizations. Yucca Valley got good news from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count of unsheltered people: their numbers dropped from 71 in 2020 to 57 this year. Around 21...
Lake Los Angeles – The conversations, public meetings and planning results were first introduced to residents of Lake Los Angeles on July 13, 2013. The meeting was held in the multi-purpose room of Lake Los Angeles School, ‘We’re studying connections’. About 75 residents attended to express their views and ask questions of presenters.
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $370,000 allocation for the construction and placement of a decorative archway leading into Temecula Valley Wine Country, tapping funds reserved specifically for projects in unincorporated areas. Supervisor Chuck Washington requested the distribution for the benefit of the Third District. The...
Responding to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, California legislators push a bill to restrict concealed carry permits. New numbers show a wide variation among counties in how many permits have been issued. But in publishing the data, the state Department of Justice exposed personal information of permit holders. This story...
Ed Varso was officially sworn in as the Police Chief for the City of Menifee during a special ceremony held yesterday at City Hall. Chief Varso succeeds Chief Pat Walsh, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The ceremony was attended by the City of Menifee Mayor and City Council,...
MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Neighborhoods throughout Menifee and Sun City show evidence of water conservation. Front yards are no longer covered with grass, but are covered with decorative rock instead. Not to be outdone, the water agency that serves the area just unveiled its third water desalination facility. The plant...
Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) opened the "Perris II Desalter" facility last week, which has become the third such facility for the agency. "This is truly a critical facility for us to be able to continue to serve our customers in a reliable and resilient fashion, especially given that we are facing historic drought conditions," said EMWD general manager Joe Mouawad.
Cecil T. Garr, a 33-year resident of Twentynine Palms died June 20th. He was 70 years old. Cecil Garr is survived by his wife, Kern Garr, and his son Cecil T. Garr Junior. Garr spent 26 years with the United States Marine Corps and 10 years working for San Bernardino County.
PALM DESERT (CNS) – Nearly 580 Southern California Edison customers lost power Wednesday in Palm Desert and Indian Wells due to a bad underground switch. The power outage was reported around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and SCE crews were able to restore most of the power by about 2:30 p.m., the utility said.
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
