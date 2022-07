At today’s 10 a.m. meeting of county supervisors in San Bernardino, a handful of items relevant to our Morongo Basin are on the consent calendar and as such, approvals are all but certain. One such item is the extension of county contracts to provide law enforcement service for Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Under the amended contracts Yucca Valley will pay $5.9 million and Twentynine Palms will pay $4.5 million for service through next June.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO