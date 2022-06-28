ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

MUSD TO VOTE ON 2022-2023 BUDGET

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

The Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet tonight in regular session with a vote scheduled for next year’s preliminary budget. The Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet in regular session...

SB to use state to hire young people

San Bernardino has received a $4.1 million state grant that it will use to hire 70 young and early-career staff members during the next two years. Positions will be filled in parks and recreation, animal services, library, and police departments, along with jobs in some community-based organizations, according to a statement on the city’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
A REMINDER THAT ALL FIREWORKS IN THE MORONGO BASIN ARE ILLEGAL

Wildfire season is here and fire safety awareness is essential during the hot, dry, summer. With the 4th of July right around the corner, San Bernardino County wants to remind you all fireworks, including those labeled “safe and sane” are illegal in unincorporated areas and all BLM public lands.
TOWN OF YUCCA VALLEY REPORTS DECREASE IN UNHOUSED POPULATION

The Town of Yucca Valley is reporting a 20% decrease in its unhoused population thanks to the hard work of a few local organizations. Yucca Valley got good news from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count of unsheltered people: their numbers dropped from 71 in 2020 to 57 this year. Around 21...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
COUNTY SUPERVISORS TO APPROVE LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTRACTS, VHR RULES

At today’s 10 a.m. meeting of county supervisors in San Bernardino, a handful of items relevant to our Morongo Basin are on the consent calendar and as such, approvals are all but certain. One such item is the extension of county contracts to provide law enforcement service for Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Under the amended contracts Yucca Valley will pay $5.9 million and Twentynine Palms will pay $4.5 million for service through next June.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Fireworks Sky Concert Extravaganza

Join us for the City of Perris Fireworks Sky Concert Extravaganza at the Perris Auto Speedway on July 2, 2022!. Tickets can be purchased in advance at tix.com for $25 per adult and $5 per Child (6-12 yrs old). Kids 5 and under are free!. On the day of the...
PERRIS, CA
Carousel Mall battle hits another snag

Mayor John Valdivia wants to level the abandoned shopping center, and he hoped a three-alarm fire on the property last month would persuade his fellow council members to take that action, on the grounds that the site has become a health hazard. But that idea went nowhere, and city officials are no closer to fixing the downtown property next to Interstate 215.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SPECIALIZED SHERIFF’S TEAM ARRESTS ANOTHER FELON WITH GUNS

A specialized law enforcement Team, funded by the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Y, has arrested another felon, and taken more guns off the streets. The Sheriff’s Department says Friday (June 3), deputies with the Multiple Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Hwy and La Contenta Rd in Yucca Valley. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jose Reynoso. Reynoso, 31, on active felony probation and deputies conducted a probation compliance check. Deputies located a handgun, ammunition, and controlled substance. As a convicted felon Reynoso is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms and ammunition. Reynoso was arrested for investigation of the weapons and drug violations and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail on $50,000 dollar bail.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
New Data Shows Cheapest California Areas To Buy Home

(Undated) — As home prices have gone up, new research is showing some California areas with cheaper price tags. Redfin shared its data with KTLA, and revealed properties in the 93562 area code, are going for 31 dollars per square foot. More specifically, that’s located in Trona and Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. That’s a huge price difference compared to homes in San Francisco, were properties have been listed for over one-thousand dollars per square foot. But that’s not the most expensive. That belongs to the 93920 zip code of Big Sur were a coastline property in that neighborhood is over 42-hundred dollars per square foot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY IS THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LANDERS EARTHQUAKE, ARE YOU PREPARED?

Thirty years ago today, at 4:57 a.m., residents throughout southern California were suddenly awakened by a 7.3 earthquake, with an epicenter in Landers. The entire staff of Z107.7 soon assembled at the radio station to get updates on damage and provide information to listeners. The Yucca Valley Bowl and movie theater were completely destroyed; there were fires in the Country Club Mobile Home Park; power was out throughout the Basin. All public communication, except Z107.7, was down.
LANDERS, CA
Education
Politics
Two arrested on weapon and drug charges in Riverside

Originally published as a Riverside Police Department Facebook post:. “Yesterday morning, just before 8:00 a.m., Riverside Fire personnel responded to a medical aid call at a business in the 5600 block of Tyler Street. They encountered an unconscious male laying on the ground next to a car. The male was initially unconscious but quickly woke up when the paramedics attempted to help him.
RIVERSIDE, CA
15 Year Old Gang Banger Busted In Indio

Weapons found at home of 15 year old documented street gang member in Indio. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 15 year old kid from Indio has some major problems in life. First off, he’s already a documented criminal street gang member. Now he’s in jail for for...
INDIO, CA
Perris Man Accused of Making, Supplying Meth in Large Amounts

A 32-year-old convicted felon accused of manufacturing and selling methamphetamine out of his Perris home where young children were present was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities. Alvaro Hector Martinez was indicted earlier this month on three counts of possession of meth, and one count each of conspiracy to distribute the...
PERRIS, CA
Pair arrested in connection to San Bernardino homicide

Originally published as a San Bernardino Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 23, 2021, San Bernardino Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block W. 23rd Street regarding a deceased person at a residence. As officers conducted their initial investigation, it was determined that the decedent was a victim of homicide.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
LANDERS MAN ARRESTED FOR INVESTIGATION OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT

A Landers man was arrested Sunday, accused of attempted murder and false imprisonment. Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dusty Mile Road in Landers on a request from County Fire for a 28 year old woman who had fallen and was not waking up. Deputies discovered a female who had severe trauma and bruising to her head and body. The victim disclosed she had been beaten by her husband Mark Corbin, 29, with a golf club after she told him she was leaving him. Investigation revealed Corbin struck the victim several times on her arms and body before striking her on the head several more times and preventing her from leaving the residence. The victim sustained several severe injuries to her head and body. She also said Corbin had been abusing her for about one week prior due to the victim ignoring him and not doing what he asked of her. Due to the significance of the injuries to the victim’s head, she suffered a medical emergency by losing consciousness for about five minutes and was unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mark Corbin was subsequently arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for investigation of Attempted Murder and False Imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy Zavala of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
LANDERS, CA

Community Policy