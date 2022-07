A broad down day for the major indexes put the cherry on the melted sundae that was the stock market’s first half of trading in 2022. The S&P 500 declined 0.9% on Thursday to 3,785, securing a 20.6% decline for the year’s first six months – its worst such performance since bombing out by 21% during 1970’s first half.

