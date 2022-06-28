Harris, Szeliga hold press conference in Perry Hall, call for another state gas tax holiday [VIDEO]

PERRY HALL, MD—Two prominent Maryland Republicans held a press conference in Perry Hall on Monday.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-District 1) and Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-District 7) held a media event at the High’s store in Perry Hall and called for the state of Maryland to implement a second state gas tax holiday.

The average gas price in the U.S. stood at $4.88 per gallon as of Monday .

This Friday, July 1, Maryland’s state gas tax will increase by 7 cents to 43 cents by legislative mandate.

Joe Biden has called for a national gas tax holiday and some elected officials in Maryland want the state to follow suit.

A three-month gas tax holiday would cost the state $300 million, according to WBAL-TV , but Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, said the state can afford it.

“I’m the comptroller. We have plenty of money. We are just lacking the political consensus to do the right thing,” Franchot said Thursday.

Both Democratic and Republican state leaders have called for the General Assembly to call a special session to suspend the gas tax. However, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones said they will not call a special session.

Video from Monday’s press conference in Perry Hall can be viewed below.

