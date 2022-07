Fifteen miles north of Columbia you can find The Hungry Tiger at 100 Route B, one of only two restaurants in the town of Hallsville. Owners Tina and Saul Salas previously ran The Hungry Tiger out of the Perche Creek Cafe on Highway 40 in Columbia. They opened their new location in September because they wanted to be closer to their home in Hallsville.

HALLSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO