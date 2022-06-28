Sylvester Police Department needs help locating missing teen

The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing teen. 16-year-old Jyneshia Green was last seen on March 30, 2022. She was reported missing on June 28. Police say she is 5'11" and weighs 145 lbs. She has a small build, black hair and brown eyes. If...
The Valdosta Police Department is asking the public for help after a missing man was found shot to death. Thursday afternoon, Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Technicians began investigating a missing person report. Family members of Napoleon Ponder reported that they had not seen or heard from him...
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the community's assistance locating a wanted burglary suspect. 28-year-old Marquis Rashaad Farley is wanted for the charge of Burglary 1st Degree. He stands at 5’09" and weighs 226 lbs. Anyone who has information regarding Farley should call Crime Stoppers...
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the photo below. The suspect was involved in a theft that occurred at Alive Home Care in the 1300 Block of West Broad Ave. Anyone with tip information should contact Crime...
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing person. Christopher Jackson Merritt, also known as C.J. Merritt, was last seen near the Moultrie YMCA. Merritt is a 53 -year-old white male. He stands at 5'09" and weighs 165 lbs. Police say he has a barbwire tattoo on his...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is on the hunt for a wanted homicide suspect, according to a release from the agency. VPD said on Wednesday around 3:42 p.m., law enforcement began investigating a report of a missing person. Family members of Napoleon Ponder, 51, reported that they had not seen or heard from him for approximately a day.
ALBANY, GA – Wednesday, Albany Police issued an alert on missing 16 year old Jyneshia Green, despite the teen was last seen March 3oth. Albany Police spokesperson Sylah Ferguson says officers only learned of her absence last night. Green is described as 5’11 in height and weighing approximately 145...
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department is currently searching for a man wanted for probation violation. 29-year-old Keon Montrez Harris stands at 5’11" and weighs 136 lbs. Anyone with any information regarding Harris should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Wednesday two arrests in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday. Demetrius G. Bellamy, age 30 of Ray City and Aquavious L. Morgan, age 29 of Valdosta, were arrested. Bellamy was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm...
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating an accident involving a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit and a motorcyclist. In a media release, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office says that shortly before 11:30 P.M., on June 28, a CCSO patrol unit struck the rear end of a motorcycle. The incident happened near the 1600 block of 16th Avenue.
After months of training, Lee County Emergency Services and Law Enforcement are holding a mock shooter drill. The drill was held at Lee County 9th Grade Academy and served as a way for all agencies to have a collective active shooter training day. Representatives from the Leesburg Police department, Lee...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 36-year-old woman died after a fatal car accident involving two tractor-trailers Thursday on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said just before 6:30 p.m., a white Nissan Altima was traveling on Liberty Expressway near Exit 6B. The Altima lost control and...
Two individuals were arrested following a Monday morning shooting in Valdosta. Shortly before 6:30 A.M., on June 27, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Jane Street, after receiving a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers were stopped by a citizen who had...
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that, with its latest bust, it has already removed several pounds of drugs from local streets since March alone. In a statement, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he had a message for drug dealers and suppliers in the...
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office has identified last week’s deceased man who was discovered in a railway yard building. The man has been identified as 65 year old Jerry Lawrence Brown of Albany. Coroner Michael Fowler says the heat-related death was compounded by ongoing...
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people were arrested over the weekend trying to sneak contraband inside the Wilcox County State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. On June 24, two individuals were seen on the facility grounds. Kaylashia Wright and an unidentified male were arrested...
MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop dramatically crashed on Fifth Avenue Southeast Friday morning. Moultrie police said the driver fled on foot, but a suspect has been identified and warrants have been taken for his arrest. At about 9:59 a.m. Friday, MPD Sgt. Christopher Powell initiated...
