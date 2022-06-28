Sylvester Police Department needs help locating missing teen

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is on the hunt for a wanted homicide suspect, according to a release from the agency. VPD said on Wednesday around 3:42 p.m., law enforcement began investigating a report of a missing person. Family members of Napoleon Ponder, 51, reported that they had not seen or heard from him for approximately a day.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO