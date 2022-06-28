ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AUDITIONS FOR “SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!” SET AT THEATRE 29

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

Theatre 29 will be kicking off their 2022-23 season with the classic family favorite “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”. While the community theatre has scheduled a formal presentation of their full season offering on August 12, this first show of the season is being revealed early to allow time for casting and rehearsal....

OPENING RECEPTION THIS SATURDAY AT TWENTYNINE PALMS ART GALLERY

The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery will host an opening reception for its Summer Show this Saturday, July 2 with hospitality on the gallery patio from 5 to 7 p.m.. The public is invited to come and meet the artists, see the show, enjoy light appetizers and beverages, and listen to music by local musician Randy Smith. Admission is free. The annual Summer Show fills all three gallery rooms and features new works by member artists of the Twentynine Palms Artists Guild, including paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, assemblages, ceramics and other 3-dimensional works.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
TODAY IS THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LANDERS EARTHQUAKE, ARE YOU PREPARED?

Thirty years ago today, at 4:57 a.m., residents throughout southern California were suddenly awakened by a 7.3 earthquake, with an epicenter in Landers. The entire staff of Z107.7 soon assembled at the radio station to get updates on damage and provide information to listeners. The Yucca Valley Bowl and movie theater were completely destroyed; there were fires in the Country Club Mobile Home Park; power was out throughout the Basin. All public communication, except Z107.7, was down.
LANDERS, CA
Golf clubs battle drought, public perceptions

Thirty men gathered at the Casa Loma Hotel in 1896 to plan the Redlands Country Club. By 1922 the sport was played on a “skinned-type” course of nine holes that was 2,129 yards. It had oil-sand greens and dirt fairways. Given the severe drought conditions now and with...
YUCAIPA, CA
SERVICES SET FOR CECIL GARR

Cecil T. Garr, a 33-year resident of Twentynine Palms died June 20th. He was 70 years old. Cecil Garr is survived by his wife, Kern Garr, and his son Cecil T. Garr Junior. Garr spent 26 years with the United States Marine Corps and 10 years working for San Bernardino County.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
TOWN OF YUCCA VALLEY REPORTS DECREASE IN UNHOUSED POPULATION

The Town of Yucca Valley is reporting a 20% decrease in its unhoused population thanks to the hard work of a few local organizations. Yucca Valley got good news from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count of unsheltered people: their numbers dropped from 71 in 2020 to 57 this year. Around 21...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Decoy Operation In Palm Desert; Three Citations Issued

Tattoos on arm of bartender pouring beer from a tap at a bar. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. On Friday June 24th 2022, deputies in Palm Desert joined agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, for a Minor Decoy Operation at multiple bars and restaurants throughout the City of Palm Desert.
PALM DESERT, CA
15 Year Old Gang Banger Busted In Indio

Weapons found at home of 15 year old documented street gang member in Indio. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 15 year old kid from Indio has some major problems in life. First off, he’s already a documented criminal street gang member. Now he’s in jail for for...
INDIO, CA
MUSD TO VOTE ON 2022-2023 BUDGET

The Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet tonight in regular session with a vote scheduled for next year’s preliminary budget. The Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet in regular session tonight (June 28) at Joshua Tree Elementary School with closed session beginning at 6:30 p.m. and open session beginning at 7:00 p.m. The trustees will conference with legal counsel and labor negotiators during closed session.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Two arrested on allegations of murder and attempted murder

Originally published as a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post:. “Beaumont, CA – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, an 18-year-old male, and Roberto Gutierrez, age 30, both from the City of Beaumont, were charged with murder and attempted murder in the March 18, 2020, homicide of Leo Miguel DeLara. At this time the 18-year old’s information is being withheld since he was a juvenile at the time the crime was committed.
BEAUMONT, CA
LANDERS MAN ARRESTED FOR INVESTIGATION OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT

A Landers man was arrested Sunday, accused of attempted murder and false imprisonment. Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dusty Mile Road in Landers on a request from County Fire for a 28 year old woman who had fallen and was not waking up. Deputies discovered a female who had severe trauma and bruising to her head and body. The victim disclosed she had been beaten by her husband Mark Corbin, 29, with a golf club after she told him she was leaving him. Investigation revealed Corbin struck the victim several times on her arms and body before striking her on the head several more times and preventing her from leaving the residence. The victim sustained several severe injuries to her head and body. She also said Corbin had been abusing her for about one week prior due to the victim ignoring him and not doing what he asked of her. Due to the significance of the injuries to the victim’s head, she suffered a medical emergency by losing consciousness for about five minutes and was unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mark Corbin was subsequently arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for investigation of Attempted Murder and False Imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy Zavala of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
LANDERS, CA
COUNTY SUPERVISORS TO APPROVE LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTRACTS, VHR RULES

At today’s 10 a.m. meeting of county supervisors in San Bernardino, a handful of items relevant to our Morongo Basin are on the consent calendar and as such, approvals are all but certain. One such item is the extension of county contracts to provide law enforcement service for Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Under the amended contracts Yucca Valley will pay $5.9 million and Twentynine Palms will pay $4.5 million for service through next June.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
SPECIALIZED SHERIFF’S TEAM ARRESTS ANOTHER FELON WITH GUNS

A specialized law enforcement Team, funded by the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Y, has arrested another felon, and taken more guns off the streets. The Sheriff’s Department says Friday (June 3), deputies with the Multiple Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Hwy and La Contenta Rd in Yucca Valley. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jose Reynoso. Reynoso, 31, on active felony probation and deputies conducted a probation compliance check. Deputies located a handgun, ammunition, and controlled substance. As a convicted felon Reynoso is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms and ammunition. Reynoso was arrested for investigation of the weapons and drug violations and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail on $50,000 dollar bail.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

