The media production team in UNCW’s Office of University Relations has collected two more Telly Awards – their 10th and 11th win in eight years. "Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCW" earned a Gold Telly in the category of fundraising for non-broadcast. Missy Kennedy '01, Associate Vice Chancellor in the Division for University Advancement, served as producer and writer of the piece with UNCW OUR videographer/editor/photographer Bradley Pearce as editor and cinematographer.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO