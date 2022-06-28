ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Gas Station Attendant Robbed At Gunpoint In Crawford

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPt3x_0gOToqfI00
Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint. Photo Credit: Crawford Police

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Orange County 11 p.m., Monday, June 27 at the Citgo gas station in the town of Crawford around on Route 52.

The man, who wore a mask during the robbery, held up the employee at gunpoint before fleeing, said the Crawford Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the pictured suspect or has any information is asked to call 845-744-3300 or our tip line at 845-744-HINT(4468).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Robbery#Citgo#Crawford#The Crawford Police#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore

A police motorcycle crashed on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road in Lakewood, initial reports said. The crash involved a Toms River police motorcycle, a department spokeswoman confirmed. A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed By Tree He Was Cutting Down, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said. David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Greenburgh Crash

Police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash on a Westchester roadway that left a person seriously injured. It happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, June 30 on the Sprain Brook Parkway.in Greenburgh near mile marker 4.2 just north of Jackson Avenue. It involved a 2019 Honda Civic, a 2014 Lincoln Navigator,...
GREENBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Floating On Water In Long Beach

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the water on Long Island. The 75-year-old man found floating in on Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. on Reynolds Channel in Long Beach and the body was recovered by Nassau County Police Marine Bureau Boat Six. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Voice

Driver Charged In Fatal Central Jersey Crash, Victim ID'd

A 27-year-old man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia of Hightstown was charged in the crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 on Route 130 in North Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell. Video of the fire shows a pile of junk cars on fire. 6ABC Action News reported the fire is at Middle Drive and Solar Drive in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. A company called Convanta Metals is located at that intersection.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Repeat Walmart Thief Nabbed In Philly: Police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man accused in a string of Walmart robberies was arrested in Philadelphia after a recent incident, authorities said. Jamell A. Oglesby was nabbed Wednesday, June 29 after he was spotted in the black Lexus ES 250 that Bensalem police say was involved in the robberies. Oglesby and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring

Sixteen people are facing various charges stemming from the gang-related distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Connecticut and other areas in the region. A federal grand jury returned the 27-count indictment charging the defendants on Wednesday, June 8, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday, June 28.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy