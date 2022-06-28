22-year-old shot, killed at Georgia State off-campus apartments

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in an off-campus apartment near Georgia State.

Police told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill a 22-year-old was shot and killed inside of his apartment.

Yugo Atlanta Summerhill apartments, formerly known as Aspen Heights apartments, are across the street from the Georgia State stadium.

Police say they responded to a person shot call in 520 block of Hank Aaron Drive. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died on the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

