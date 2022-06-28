ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin pushed to ground by police during abortion rights protest

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Jodie Sweetin, the actress best known for her starring role in “Full House,” was pushed to the ground by police during a protest over the weekend against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Footage posted to Twitter showed Sweetin being pushed by two officers and then falling to the ground. She slid near the feet of other protesters but quickly stood up and regained her composure.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday, Sweetin said of the police, “They were walking me back and, you know, I just felt my backpack pulled as I was walking forward.”

The actress emphasized she did not want to make the incident about her, saying “it’s really important to me for people to see the cause, why we were out there.”

Protests erupted across the nation following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the federal right to abortion, with more than a dozen people arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has said it was attempting to prevent the protesters from overtaking a freeway, and would evaluate the use of force against Sweetin.

“As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property,” LAPD said in a statement.

Sweetin said Tuesday it “is really horrific and really shocking” to think that “my daughters are going to grow up with less rights than I have.”

-Updated at 11:46 a.m.

Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
