The Office of Counseling Services provides university students with individual and group assistance for adapting to stressful situations while attending DSU. The professional staff are trained to help with clinical issues such as depression, anxiety, grief, anger, trauma and alcohol and drug abuse. The Center also provides alcohol, and chemical dependency information, brochures, and treatment referrals. Other services include assistance for: adjusting to the university environment; resolving relationship issues with a roommate, professor, parents or significant other; choosing a vocation; selecting a major; and, solving personal, social and educational difficulties.

