MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County was once again judged to be among the healthiest places to live in America, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Now in its fifth year, the publication’s 2022 study examined nearly 3,000 communities – primarily counties or county equivalents – throughout the United States and scored them based on 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to create its list of the Top 500 Healthiest Communities.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO