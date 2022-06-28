ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Prince William Wants His Kids to be Passionate About One of Princess Diana's Favorite Causes

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
Prince William decided to open up to the public with a big mindset his mother Princess Diana left him with. When Diana was alive, she frequently spoke about different political and social causes dear to her, with one of the biggest being homelessness . In an essay entitled “Why I wanted to work with The Big Issue,” William wrote about one of the biggest causes he cares about and why. Summed up: his mother taught him to be passionate about it and he wants to pass this passion on to his own children.

“I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem,” he started in his essay with Big Issue. “Looking back helps us to see how far we’ve come, but problems are fixed in the present. And despite all the progress, homelessness is still seen by many as some entrenched phenomenon over which we have little power.”

The Duke of Cambridge added he wants to pass on his passion for this issue to his three kids: “I hope to bring George , Charlotte, and Louis to see the fantastic organizations doing inspiring work to support those most in need — just as my mother did for me.”

In the essay, he also talked about how great the Big Issue has been for working to fix these issues, along with a story about how he recently gave out copies of the magazine to a man named Dave. “My time was truly eye-opening. I was lucky to join Dave on a warm, sunny day in June. People recognized a familiar face and were happy to give me the time of day,” he said. “But that isn’t the case for the vast majority of Big Issue vendors, who sell year-round — including through the bleak winter months — and are barely given a second glance by passers-by.”

Homelessness is a serious issue and per Homeless World Cup, homelessness affects a large population in most countries around the world. It’s reported that there’s been a steady increase in England and a gradual increase in the United States.

Diana frequently made headlines for her “scandalous” behavior — one of which being the fact that she openly spoke about the issue of homelessness. She even brought her sons along with her to see the real-life effects of homelessness and help out, which was a rarity then.

For years, Inspector Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana’s closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal’s life in Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with unfiltered anecdotes and reflections on her life through Wharfe’s eyes.

We love to see that Diana has influenced her boys so much, and William is doing the same with his children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. William has already influenced George with his love of the environment, and we can’t wait to see what his children do in the future.

