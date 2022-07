Dame Deborah James has said she is “angry” about her terminal illness and shared her “frustration” with her situation.The bowel cancer campaigner opened up about the difficulty she faces in coming to terms with her future after doctors told her there was nothing else they could do for her.James, 40, said she felt particularly “angry” this week and didn’t “really believe” that she was dying.The You, Me and the Big C podcast host revealed in early May that she moved to hospice at home care and “nobody knows how long I’ve got left”.She was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer...

CANCER ・ 26 DAYS AGO