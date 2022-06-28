Job fair set for Tuesday at Tri-Cities Airport

BRISTOL, Va--The Bristol Virginia Jail will officially close on July 1, but the Sheriff is already looking at long term plans to build a new facility in the city. In October 2021, the Bristol City council voted in favor of closing the jail and becoming part of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The current facility was built in 1970 and was in desperate need of renovations.

