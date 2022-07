The key to a successful rebuild is to find players throughout the draft, not just in the first round. That is how the Tampa Bay Lightning were built: Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli (among others) were all selected outside of the first round. If a team only hits on their first round picks, they will be rebuilding for the better part of a decade – just ask the Buffalo Sabres.

