An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO