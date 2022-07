Corporate America is finding out that there is no single right way to operate in the new work environment. The pandemic brought new meaning to the word "flexibility," especially as it applies to work environments. For some, the lockdowns were a refreshing opportunity to reevaluate what systems were (or weren't) working. But for most--who were left scrambling to implement new technologies and virtually transform their business systems overnight--it was a more significant hurdle to overcome.

