New York, NY – We’ve previously written about the fact that work-related COVID can be covered by workers’ compensation and that essential workers who continued to work in person in 2020 and who contracted COVID should file for benefits. Unfortunately, far fewer workers filed for benefits at that time – and because there is a two-year time limitation to file a claim for workers’ comp benefits, the window to do so is starting to close for many of them. This is especially concerning given recent reports that show significant risk of “long COVID” among older workers – even those who were asymptomatic or only had mild symptoms at the time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO