Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gove; Logan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Logan and Gove Counties through 915 PM CDT At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Scott State Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Logan and Gove Counties, including the following locations... The Monument Rocks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GOVE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO