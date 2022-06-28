ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman receives 25 years in fatal SC hit-and-run

By Dan Vasko
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The woman charged in last May’s fatal hit-and-run that left Brittany Lawson and her dog dead was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday.

A Greenville County judge accepted Veronica Dawn Tharp’s guilty pleas for leaving the scene of an accident with death, reckless homicide, and 1st-degree burglary at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Lexington woman facing felony charges after DWI crash that killed 8-year-old girl

Tharp received the following sentences, which will run concurrently:

  • Hit & run resulting in death: 25 years
  • 1st-degree burglary: 25 years
  • Reckless homicide: 10 years

According to police, Tharp was driving a stolen 2002 Mercury Mountaineer when she crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic, driving onto the sidewalk and striking 38-year-old Lawson, who was walking.

After the collision, Tharp ran away and was found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

