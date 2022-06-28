Woman receives 25 years in fatal SC hit-and-run
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The woman charged in last May’s fatal hit-and-run that left Brittany Lawson and her dog dead was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday.
A Greenville County judge accepted Veronica Dawn Tharp’s guilty pleas for leaving the scene of an accident with death, reckless homicide, and 1st-degree burglary at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.Lexington woman facing felony charges after DWI crash that killed 8-year-old girl
Tharp received the following sentences, which will run concurrently:
- Hit & run resulting in death: 25 years
- 1st-degree burglary: 25 years
- Reckless homicide: 10 years
According to police, Tharp was driving a stolen 2002 Mercury Mountaineer when she crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic, driving onto the sidewalk and striking 38-year-old Lawson, who was walking.
After the collision, Tharp ran away and was found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 2