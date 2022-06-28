ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘We are not phased by this’: NC GOP HQ vandalized after Roe v. Wade overturned

By Deana Harley, Jeff Reeves
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfg6e_0gOTldXi00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked plenty of emotion across the country.

Not long after that moment, someone vandalized the North Carolina GOP headquarters on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

The vandalism was cleaned off the building on Monday morning, but not before the security camera in the corner of the building caught the vandal on cam.

Armed with a backpack and a can of spray paint, the vandal wrote, “if abortion isn’t safe neither r you” on the wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cR4xq_0gOTldXi00
(Image courtesy NCGOP)

“We weren’t terribly surprised to see it, although we were disheartened,” Jeff Moore, communications director for the North Carolina Republican Party, said.

While that was the only sign of physical violence, Moore says they received other vague threats.

“A lot of voicemails over the weekend issuing threats of the same kind, talking about the Roe v. Wade decision and coming down on Republicans for being pro-life,” he said.

Most North Carolinians did not want Supreme Court to end right to abortion, poll finds

They’re now calling for other leaders to denounce that activity and call for civility, but some on the other side of the political aisle say right now emotions and tensions are high.

“It’s hard to predict how people are going to react when a Constitutional protection they’ve had for 50 years is stripped away from them,” Sarah Preston said. She helps run Lillian’s List, a group dedicated to supporting progressive candidates in North Carolina.

Preston says while her group supports the right to rally, she really wants people to turn their energy into action, and vote.

“As much as we are all really angry, and just heartbroken that this has happened, I also think that we are all channeling that energy into supporting our candidates,” Preston said.

And GOP leaders feel the same, vowing that the vandalism won’t set them back.

“We are not phased by this in any way really, but just more committed to electing Republicans to advance the voice and the values that we hold in this party,” Moore said.

Raleigh police did confirm that the vandalism is under investigation, but as of Monday they had no suspects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlottepost.com

What's the future of a post-Roe North Carolina? It's confusing

What's the future of a post-Roe North Carolina? It's confusing. Political fights and preparation for alternatives are likely. Ruth Amerson, founder of Another Choice for Black Children in Charlotte, said the agency is preparing for the possibility of more Black youngsters being put up for adoption if rollbacks of abortion access become law in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Two changes needed to voting rights in the North Carolina Constitution

Two corrections should be made to Article VI, “Suffrage and Eligibility to Office,” of the North Carolina State Constitution this year. The first would remove a racist relic of our past, and the second would add protection of our voting rights against ambitious politicians of the future. First,...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wade, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Green Party to be left off of North Carolina election ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Green Party will be unable to field candidates on the November ballot after the State Board of Elections rejected the party’s petition, citing allegations of fraud. The board’s three Democrats voted on Thursday against certification, and the two Republicans voted in favor. The Green Party submitted well over […]
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

Supreme Court to hear case on North Carolina authority over elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Gop#Republicans#North Carolinians
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC attorney general launches investigation into medical data tracking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – State lawmakers are looking into possible privacy concerns with medical information. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office, along with other state representatives, are conducting an investigation into a tracker using patients’ personal data. State Rep. Brian Farkas along with State Rep. Donnie Lambeth of Forsyth County wrote to the attorney general asking […]
HEALTH
FOX8 News

ACC headquarters could be leaving Greensboro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Could the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters be moving to Charlotte? That question should officially be answered within the next few weeks. It’s all part of the North Carolina state budget proposal that republicans unveiled Tuesday night. If the $27.9 billion spending plan passes, the ACC will likely leave Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WCNC

New federal fund unlikely to improve chances of red flag gun law in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bipartisan federal gun control bill signed into law last week includes $750 million to help states pay for red-flag or extreme-risk programs. However, WRAL News found Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina don't seem to be swayed by the prospect of new federal money. They say it would infringe on people's Second Amendment rights. Red-flag or extreme risk laws allow authorities or family members in some states to ask courts to temporarily take away guns from a person who's believed to be a danger to themselves or others. Gun owners then have a court hearing within a short timeframe to try to get their guns back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It appears North Carolina’s hemp industry will avoid a shutdown. The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law. The Senate voted for a House measure that keeps lawful the production and sale of industrial hemp and […]
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Triad counties see a rise in unemployment rates

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Although statewide unemployment rates were flat in May, most counties in North Carolina saw them increase since April – including all 14 in the Piedmont Triad. The NC Department of Commerce reported Thursday that 89 of 100 counties saw an increase in unemployment, with six showing continued decreases, which is the […]
ECONOMY
FOX8 News

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama has seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youths. The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to […]
ALABAMA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy