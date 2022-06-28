ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Investigate Thefts at Heckart Center

By Randy Kirby
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Saturday, Sedalia Police took a theft report from Nathan Powers, who reported that his locked locker was entered on Thursday, and someone stole...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For July 1, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of June 29th, Daisy N. Marcos-Rubio came to the Police Department to report a theft. Marcos-Rubio reported that between July 2021 and September 2021, property was purchased in the 700 block of West 4th Street for an amount over $1000. The victim would later learn the original property owner couldn't sell the property because of a pending civil issue. The original property owner sold the properties anyway.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Sedalia Police#Sedalia Parks Rec
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/29)

Brandon Lee Motley of Sedalia, MO was issued a warrant on 6/24/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Corey Scott Leonard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/24/2022 for possession of drug paraphernalia and an arrest warrant in Clinton. Christopher Brandon Roderick of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant...
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFERS FIREWORK SAFETY TIPS

The Sedalia Police Department reminds residents that fireworks are prohibited with in the city limits of Sedalia. The department also encourages safe firework use outside city limits by providing several tips from the National Safety Council:. -Never allow young children to handle fireworks. -Older children should use them only under...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia mother charged in infant death case is arraigned

A former Columbia resident who is charged in connection with her infant’s death in 2017 has made her initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court. 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The infant’s father, Staffone Fountain of St. Joseph, is charged with first degree murder. Fountain remains jailed in northwest Missouri. His arraignment date likely won’t be set until he arrives at the Boone County jail.
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Deadly crash on I-70 after blown tire causes rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 57-year-old Kansas man died Friday afternoon after his tire blew out, his truck rolled over and he was ejected in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, MO. The deadly crash happened at 1:20 p.m. while Gary Fortner, of Holton, KS, was...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident &Arrest Reports

State Troopers investigated an assident in Ray County and mand an arrest in Caldwell County. A two-vehicle accident in Ray County left a Polo resident with minor injuries. The accident happened at about 9:13 am Wednesday, as a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tayler J Harrah of Polo was pulling a vehicle on Route D, driven by 44-year-old Jeremy S Gurwell of Polo. The Highway Patrol reported Gurwell was not able to stop and struck the rear of the Harrah vehicle. Both vehicles ran off the road, overturned, and struck the ditch.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER REPORTED BOMB THREAT

A 26-year-old Lexington man has been charged with a felony after authorities responded to a bomb threat in Concordia. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Concordia Police Department responded to a call from Live Well Community Health Center in reference to a threat over the phone. An employee from the center told authorities that Joseph Michael Farris threatened to “blow up the place and toss a doctor around” after not being able to refill a prescription. The center was placed on lock-down as a result of the threat.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

HOLDEN MAN KILLED IN TRACTOR ACCIDENT

A 90-year-old Holden man died in a tractor accident in Johnson County on Wednesday, June 29. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an eastbound John Deere tractor, driven by William Brunner, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, rolled down an embankment, ejected the driver and came to rest in a creek bed.
HOLDEN, MO
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Killed In Wednesday Evening Collision

An Excelsior Springs man lost his life Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Ray County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Randy D. Owens was driving a 2001 Chevy S-10 on Missouri Route 10 at Route M at 5:38 P.M. Wednesday when he began to slow and his vehicle was hit from behind by a 2008 Buick Enclave being driven by 46-year-old Richmond resident Michele L. LeMatty.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Warrensburg Structure Fire at ‘Rise Community Services’ Under Investigation

Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., the Warrensburg Fire Department (WFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at Rise Community Services, 607 North Ridgeview Drive. The fire was contained to the east warehouse building, in part to the activation of the automatic fire sprinkler as well as the quick actions of first arriving crews making entry for quick extinguishment, said WFD.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 28, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of June 26th, Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the area of US 50 Highway and Chevalier Road. The driver, later identified as David G. Cross, 64, of Kansas City, was taken into custody for an active warrant for his arrest. Cross attempted to provide false information as to his identity. Deputies also located fentanyl and methamphetamine. Cross is currently being held in the Pettis County Jail pending the filing of formal charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Identity Theft, and felony Trafficking in the 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $60,000 cash or surety.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy